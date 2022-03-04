SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The average price of gas in Sacramento is now more than $5 a gallon for regular, AAA says.
A spokesperson for AAA says the sky-high price of crude oil is to blame – and the war between Russia and Ukraine is having an impact.
Russia is one of the biggest oil producers in the world.
“If you add all the extra sanctions that are going to go in place, if there’s bans on Russia’s crude oil, you’re going to feel it even more at the pump,” said AAA spokesperson Aldo Vasquez.
While experts say those prices won't go down anytime soon, there are ways to reduce your usage.
AAA says there are ways to keep your car from working harder and burning more gas than it should, including keeping fluids and air in tires at appropriate levels.