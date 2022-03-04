WOODLAND (CBS13) — A search is on for an armed suspect in Woodland on Friday morning, police say.
Woodland police are urging residents to stay out of the area of Garrett Way between Campos Avenue and Camacho Way, as well as Ortiz Avenue between Camacho and Campos. People who live in those areas are also being urged to stay inside.
Officers say the situation started a little after 8 a.m. after they got a report about a man who had allegedly broken into his own mother’s home.
Officers say the situation started a little after 8 a.m. after they got a report about a man who had allegedly broken into his own mother's home.

The victim told police that the man was armed with a handgun. Dispatchers also heard what appeared to be gunshots during the car, police say.
No injuries have been reported, however. The victim was removed safely by officers from the home.
Police are still searching for the suspect and believe he is still armed.