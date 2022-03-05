Update: The pedestrian who was killed has been identified as 55-year-old Brett Evan Harill.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Highway 99 in South Sacramento Tuesday night, the California Highway Patrol said.
The collision happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near Mack Road and caused major traffic backups.
Investigators said the driver stayed on scene to cooperate.
Caltrans said at least two lanes were blocked and it was unclear when they would reopen.
The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.