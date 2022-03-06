MODESTO (CBS13) — Saturday night, CHP followed a speeding car to a residence where they recovered drugs and weapons and made an arrest, said the California Highway Patrol Modesto.
The pursuit started when CHP saw the driver driving upwards of 100 MPH in a Dodge Charger and ignoring stop signs.READ MORE: Police Search For 10 Who Robbed Roseville Jewelry Store
Using air support, law enforcement was able to follow the driver to a residence in Riverbank where the driver was arrested for several felony charges.READ MORE: One Arrested In Stockton For Battery On An Officer And Trespassing
The charges included but were not limited to drug and firearm charges.MORE NEWS: Burn Pile Escapes Containment In Shasta County