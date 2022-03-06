CERES (CBS13) — A homemade explosive device was found at a baseball field in Ceres on Saturday, said the Ceres Police Department.
Officers first responded to the baseball fields at Costa Field due to a suspected “improvised explosive device” that was reported during a softball tournament being held at the field.READ MORE: Motorcycle Crash Kills One In Calaveras County
Officers arrived and evacuated the field and confirmed that the device was in fact there.READ MORE: Shasta County Fire Is 85% Contained
The device was rendered safe and removed from the scene.MORE NEWS: Police Search For 10 Who Robbed Roseville Jewelry Store
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ceres Police Department.