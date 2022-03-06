STOCKTON (CBS13) — Sunday morning a man was arrested for battery on an officer in Stockton, said the Stockton Police Department.
Around 7:30 a.m., officers responded to Scott Creek Drive in the Lakeview District of Stockton to reports of a trespasser.READ MORE: Police Search For 10 Who Robbed Roseville Jewelry Store
When officers located the suspect and attempted to arrest him a brief struggle broke out.READ MORE: Helicopter Chase Ends In Arrest In Riverside
During the struggle, two officers were kicked by the suspect, however, they were eventually able to arrest him.MORE NEWS: Burn Pile Escapes Containment In Shasta County
The man arrested was Mostafa Pirzada, 31, for battery on an officer, resisting arrest, and trespassing.