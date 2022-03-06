CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:battery, Stockton News, Stockton Police Department

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Sunday morning a man was arrested for battery on an officer in Stockton, said the Stockton Police Department.

Around 7:30 a.m., officers responded to Scott Creek Drive in the Lakeview District of Stockton to reports of a trespasser.

When officers located the suspect and attempted to arrest him a brief struggle broke out.

During the struggle, two officers were kicked by the suspect, however, they were eventually able to arrest him.

The man arrested was Mostafa Pirzada, 31, for battery on an officer, resisting arrest, and trespassing.