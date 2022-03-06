SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two were injured in a shooting in Carmichael, said the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office.
It began with an argument that occurred around 9 p.m. outside a house on Compton Pac Lane.
At one point one witness saw someone shoot a vehicle, which apparently had people inside.
Two were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, one with a gunshot wound to the arm.