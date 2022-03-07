CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Deputies are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital in Carmichael over the weekend.
It happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday outside a home on Compton Parc Lane.
The sheriff's office says they got reports of people reportedly "attacking" a car before shots rang out. The two victims drove themselves to an am/pm on Fair Oaks Boulevard. From there, they were taken to the hospital.
Both shooting victims are expected to be OK, deputies say.
Detectives have not released any information about a possible suspect or motive for the shooting at this point in the investigation.