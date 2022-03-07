MURPHYS (CBS13) — A motorcycle rider was killed after he crashed head-on into a car while leading an officer on a high-speed chase in Calaveras County over the weekend.
California Highway Patrol says, early Sunday evening, an officer was out on patrol in the Murphys area when they spotted a motorcycle rider allegedly run a stop sign. The officer then started a chase of the rider west on Highway 5.
The officer reported that the motorcyclist was speeding down the freeway when it crossed over double yellow lines near a curve in the road through Vallecito. It then crashed head-on into an oncoming vehicle – ejecting the motorcycle rider onto the shoulder of the road.
First aid was started immediately by the officer and the other driver. Medics also soon arrived and took over, but CHP says the motorcyclist died from his injuries.
Authorities have not released the name of the motorcycle rider.