RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Two 14-year-old high school students are facing felony vandalism charges for allegedly spraying offensive graffiti at a Rancho Cordova elementary school.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the graffiti was found on the Abraham Lincoln Elementary School campus back on Feb. 15.
Obscenities, racial epithets, the lettering “KKK,” and swastikas were found spray painted.
More than $400 in damage was done by the vandals, authorities said.
Using video surveillance footage, the sheriff’s office says they identified two teenage suspects who were on campus at the same time the vandalism is believed to have happened. The pair were also soon identified as 14-year-olds from nearby George Washington Carver High School.
"While the identification of those involved provides some closure, the impact of racist acts leaves lasting hurt for our students, staff and community," said Sacramento City Unified School District Superintendent Jorge A. Aguilar in a statement.
Both teenagers have since been given citations for felony vandalism, the sheriff’s office says, and they now have court dates pending.