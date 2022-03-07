SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man convicted of nearly two dozen counts of child sexual assault, including multiple instances of having sex with a young child, was sentenced to 226 years to life in prison, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.
Last October, Jony Pantaleon was found guilty of 15 counts of committing lewd and lascivious touching of a child with force, four counts of sexual intercourse with a child 10 years or younger, oral copulation with a child 10 years or younger, oral copulation by force and sexual intercourse by force.
Prosecutors said the 14-year-old victim, whose family was close with Pantaleon, revealed that Pantaleon had been sexually assaulting her since she was nine.
The victim reported that Pantaleon frequently and forcefully sexually assaulted her over the years.