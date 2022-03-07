SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With the California schools mask mandate set to expire in just a matter of days, a group of Sacramento City Unified parents have started a petition demanding the school district keep enforcing masks until the end of the school year.
Some 500 signatures have been gathered in less than a week, organizers say.
Parents say their concern stems from the district's own data that shows low vaccination rates among younger students.
"We'd already waited two months for the vaccine mandate to go into place before the district admit[ed] defeat," said parent Justin McCoy. "The anti-vaccine crowd wins in this case."
A spokesperson for the Sacramento City Unified School District says they are carefully considering their options once the statewide mandate ends on Friday.