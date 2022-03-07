SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An investigation is underway in a south Sacramento neighborhood after a reported disturbance involving a possibly armed suspect led to the discovery of two people dead inside a home.
Sacramento police say they responded to the scene along the 7700 block Telfer Way just after 6 a.m.
Officers say they got a call from someone at the home who said he was armed with a handgun and had shot someone inside. Officers responded and deployed drones to clear the inside of the home safely.
Police say a man and a woman were then found dead inside the home. Both appeared to have a gunshot wound.
Investigators are now looking into what led up to the deaths, but the incident appears to be isolated.
No other details about the incident have been released at this point.