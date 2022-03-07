CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An investigation is underway in a south Sacramento neighborhood after a reported disturbance involving a possibly armed suspect.

Sacramento police say they responded to the scene along the 7700 block Telfer Way just after 6 a.m.

Officers say they got a report of a disturbance at a residence in the neighborhood involving a suspect who is allegedly armed with a gun. Police are now trying to safely contact the people inside the home.

No other details about the incident have been released at this point.