SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An investigation is underway in a south Sacramento neighborhood after a reported disturbance involving a possibly armed suspect.
Sacramento police say they responded to the scene along the 7700 block Telfer Way just after 6 a.m.
Officers say they got a report of a disturbance at a residence in the neighborhood involving a suspect who is allegedly armed with a gun. Police are now trying to safely contact the people inside the home.
No other details about the incident have been released at this point.