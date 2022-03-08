SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A California State Assembly committee will be voting on a bill that could overturn Proposition 47.
The law that was passed back in 2014 more than doubled the amount a criminal could steal before facing felony charges from $400 to $950 – a change that critics of the law say is responsible for helping fuel the spike in retail crimes California has seen in recent years.
A UC Berkeley poll last month showed nearly 60 percent of Californians supported getting rid of it.
While criticism of the law has mainly come from the right, California Democrats have recently started to sour on it as well. Assemblyman Rudy Salas, a Democrat from Bakersfield, authored the bill that would lower the threshold back to $400.
If the bill makes it out of committee, a full vote on it will be coming.