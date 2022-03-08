With gas prices up 70 cents in a week here in Sacramento, you may be wondering how best to save at the pump. Thankfully, the Call Kurtis team has some answers.
First, if you're using a credit card for gas, check first to see if you're going to a gas station that charges you more for using credit. Many stations charge 10 cents more per gallon if you use a credit card.
If that’s the case, you may want to find a new station that doesn’t charge extra. Or, you can always pay cash.
There are also many credit cards that offer cashback for buying gas, some going as high as five percent.
First, let’s do the math.
With gas averaging in Sacramento at $5.39 per gallon, using a card that gives you five percent cashback saves you $0.27 per gallon, which can add up to more than $4 dollars in savings if you're filling up a standard large tank. You'd be paying $76.80, instead of $80.85.
So, which credit cards offer the best cashback options on gas? Here’s our list.
- The USAA Cashback Rewards Plus American Express Card @ 5%
- The Sam’s Club Mastercard @ 5%
- The Chase Freedom Flex Card @ 5%
- The Costco Anywhere Visa @ 4%