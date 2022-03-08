SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A traffic stop along Interstate 80 in Sacramento led to officers discovering tens of thousands of pills of illicit drugs.
California Highway Patrol says, on Monday, officers pulled over a driver for alleged mechanical violations near Northgate Boulevard.
Officers say they noticed indicators of suspected criminal activity, prompting them to call for a K9 to come help investigate. K9 Hector responded and quickly alerted his handler to the presence of drugs.
Officers say they noticed indicators of suspected criminal activity, prompting them to call for a K9 to come help investigate. K9 Hector responded and quickly alerted his handler to the presence of drugs.

The car was then searched and about 80 pounds of drugs – including methamphetamine and around 100,000 blue "M30" pills suspected to have fentanyl – were discovered, CHP says. About $4,100 in cash was also found.
Three people who were in the car have now been arrested on suspicion of possession and transportation for sales of controlled substances. Their names have not been released.