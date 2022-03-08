ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — Investigators are looking into what caused a vacant house to catch fire for the second time in months.
The fire was reported around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on La Sierra Drive in Arden Arcade.
There was another fire at the same house back in December.
Sacramento Metro Fire says they're investigating it as an arson.
No injuries were reported.