COLFAX (CBS13) — A search is on for a terminally ill Colfax man who went missing Monday night.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says, around 9 p.m., a deputy was patrolling the China Wall area when they came across a vehicle parked in the middle of Foresthill Road with the flashers still on. The vehicle had been turned off, however, and the keys were not inside.
Deputies soon linked the vehicle to 69-year-old Colfax resident Michael Fons. With him being terminally ill and easily confused, a search began immediately with deputies using snowmobiles to scour the area.
The search lasted until 1 a.m. and has since begun again later Tuesday morning, this time with the help of search and rescue volunteers and drones.
Family says Fons was last in contact with them around 8 a.m. Monday. He was wearing pajamas when he was last seen.
Anyone who sees Fons or knows where he might be is urged to call authorities at (530) 886-5373.