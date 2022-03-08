CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
Filed Under:Rancho Cordova News

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Firefighters worked quickly to stop flames from a car that caught fire from spreading to a Rancho Cordova building on Tuesday.

The scene was along the 11000 biock of Sun Center Drive.

Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded and quickly went to work. The flames were stopped before they could reach any nearby buildings.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.