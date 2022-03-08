RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Firefighters worked quickly to stop flames from a car that caught fire from spreading to a Rancho Cordova building on Tuesday.
The scene was along the 11000 biock of Sun Center Drive.
Metro Fire onscene of a vehicle fire in Rancho Cordova. Initially a structure was threatened, but fortunately crews made a quick attack and saved the building. pic.twitter.com/3ilPlSUi3R
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) March 8, 2022
Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded and quickly went to work. The flames were stopped before they could reach any nearby buildings.
Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.