My Sister’s Cafe
455 Capitol Mall, Sacramento
mysisterscafe.org
916-475-1864
8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Mon-Fri
Central Valley Cuddle
Stockton Animal Shelter
(209) 937-7445
stocktonca.gov/animals
Dipped In Royaltyy
Chocolate-dipped strawberries
IG: dippedinroyaltyy
Republic by Tim Watts
therepublicnovel.com
The Green Room
3839 J ST., Sacramento
IG: thegreenroom916
thegreenroomsac.com
3-9 p.m. Tue-Sat
Ruff Life Clothing Co.
Midtown Bliss Booth #40
2722 R St., Sacramento
Etsy: RuffLifeClothingCo
Instagram: rufflifeclothingco