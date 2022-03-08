STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives say they have arrested a man who apparently shot himself in the leg while trying to get away after shooting and killing another man in Stockton.
The incident happened Monday along the 400 block of S. San Joaquin Street. Stockton police say they responded to the scene just before 2:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting and found both a 41-year-old and a 34-year-old man hurt.
Officers say the 41-year-old man died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital.
An investigation soon revealed that it appears the 34-year-old man, Cordero Currington, allegedly shot the other man and tried to get away. Currington then appears to have shot himself in the leg while trying to get away, detectives say.
Currington has since been medically cleared at the hospital and was booked into San Joaquin County Jail. He is facing charges of murder along with other weapons charges.
The name of the man killed has not been released at this point. Exactly what led up to the shooting is also not clear.