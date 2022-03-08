Chaotic Scene Outside Sacramento Jail As Sherri Papini Released From CustodyDuring a virtual detention hearing, the judge agreed with Papini's attorney who said she is not a flight risk or a threat to the community. Her family had to post a $120,000 bond.

Grass Valley Woman Killed In Head-On Crash Along Highway 49A Grass Valley woman was killed after the pickup truck she was driving struck a deer on Highway 49, causing her to veer into an oncoming tractor-trailer.

Evening Forecast - 3/8/22Here is your extended 7-day forecast!

Suspect Shot Self In Leg While Trying To Get Away From Deadly Shooting Scene In StocktonDetectives say they have arrested a man who apparently shot himself in the leg while trying to get away after shooting and killing another man in Stockton.

Assessing Freeze Impact On Almond CropsWind and colder temperatures added insult to injury for almond growers who are still assessing the damage when highs and then lows froze blossoms.

