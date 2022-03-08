CAMERON PARK (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after a woman was fatally struck by a car in Cameron Park, authorities said Tuesday evening.
The collision happened shortly before 7 p.m. along southbound Cameron Park Drive and Green Balley Road, the California Highway Patrol said.
The driver reportedly remained on the scene to cooperate with law enforcement, and drugs or alcohol were not believed to be factors.
The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.
The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.