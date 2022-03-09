COLFAX (CBS13) — Search and rescue crews are still looking for a terminally ill Colfax man who went missing Monday night.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, around 9 p.m., a deputy was patrolling the China Wall area when they came across a vehicle parked in the middle of Foresthill Road with the flashers still on. The vehicle had been turned off, however, and the keys were not inside.READ MORE: Sacramento Police Searching For Missing At-Risk Child
Deputies soon linked the vehicle to 69-year-old Colfax resident Michael Fons. With him being terminally ill and easily confused, a search began immediately with deputies using snowmobiles to scour the area.
The search lasted until 1 a.m. and has since begun again later Tuesday morning, this time with the help of search and rescue volunteers and drones.READ MORE: Sacramento City Unified To Keep Mask Requirement In Place Until At Least After Spring Break
Crews were back out again on Wednesday morning. Personnel from Marin, Santa Clara, Nevada, El Dorado and Placer counties – along with the California Office of Emergency Services CARDA dog team – are in the area looking for Fons.
Family says Fons was last in contact with them around 8 a.m. Monday. He was wearing pajamas when he was last seen.MORE NEWS: Getting Answers: Where Does California Get Its Crude Oil, And How Reliant Is The State On Russia?
Anyone who sees Fons or knows where he might be is urged to call authorities at (530) 886-5373.