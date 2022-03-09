SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Record gas prices have resulted in a record month at a local food bank.

With rising prices everywhere, Deandre Bradley relies on the South Sacramento Interfaith food bank.

“I’ve been picking up for my grandmother, my family,” he said. “Everything that comes here is so much help.”

Bradley is one of thousands who go there each month for perishable and non-perishable items.

Manager Simon Yeh says, in February, the food bank saw a record number of clients — more than during the holidays — as families tried to balance high food costs with high fuel costs.

“It’s a vicious cycle if you can’t get to work, you can’t get the money to pay the rent,” Yeh said. “Having us around, they can feel comfortable.”

Many visitors there are immigrants and they appreciate that the pantry provides multi-lingual services despite not providing delivery services.

“What we’ve provided is they can have proxies, so they can have friends or neighbors come on their behalf to get food,” Yeh said.

The sky-rocketing fuel prices come as the non-profit puts the finishing touches on their annual fundraiser, which is virtual due to COVID.

Last year was their first virtual gala. Their goal was $25,000 in terms of fundraising. They more than doubled that and they hope to have sweet success again this year.

In February, they served nearly 8,700 families. They know that is just a taste of what is ahead given the war raging overseas.

The food bank will continue to ease the financial burden for folks like Bradley.

“It’s a light load, so [I’m going to] able to carry it a lot easier,” Bradley said.

The virtual gala is Wednesday night at 6 p.m.