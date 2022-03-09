VACAVILLE (CBS13) — An alert resident at a Vacaville apartment complex helped police find and arrest the suspect in an armed robbery at a Wingstop restaurant last week.
Vacaville police say, around 10:40 p.m. Friday, an armed suspect went into the Harbison Drive Wingstop and robbed the place. As captured on surveillance footage, the suspect appears to have pointed a gun at the clerk during the robbery.
Officers flooded the area and started looking for the suspect. However, police say someone soon called to report a suspicious person in the stairwell of their apartment complex also along Harbison Drive.
As it turned out, that person fit the description of the suspect wanted for the Wingstop robbery. Officers converged and found the man, 21-year-old Keon Harrison, still hiding in the stairwell.MORE NEWS: Sacramento Police Searching For Missing At-Risk Child
Harrison was arrested and officers say they found distinctive clothing items as well as gun matching the description of the one used in the Wingstop robbery with him. He was soon positively identified as the armed robbery suspect, police say.