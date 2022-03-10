ACAMPO (CBS13) — A transient is under arrest after he allegedly broke into a home in Acampo, stabbed someone inside, then broke into another home before being arrested, authorities say.
The incident happened Thursday morning in the area of Peltier and Kennefick roads. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers got a call that someone had broken into their home and stabbed them several times.READ MORE: 'Part Of Our Family Now': Woman Becomes Fast Friends With Good Samaritan Who Rescued Her From Raging Car Fire
Deputies responded to the scene and soon found that the suspect – later identified as 39-year-old Timothy Gimeno – had broken into another home and was hiding in the garage.
Gimeno was taken into custody and the weapon allegedly used in the attack at the other home was recovered by deputies.READ MORE: Sac State Mask Mandate To End After March 18
Authorities say the resident suffered multiple stab wounds and has been hospitalized, but is expected to make a full recovery.
Detectives say the attack appears to be random as there appears to be no ties to Gimeno and the resident.MORE NEWS: Search On For Owner Of Large Lizard Found Roaming Folsom Neighborhood
Gimeno – who authorities say is a transient with his last known address being in Stockton – has been booked in San Joaquin County Jail and is facing charges of attempted murder, robbery, burglary, and assault with a deadly weapon.