SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento is asking for help in finding the thieves who broke into one of their local jobsites, taking off with thousands of dollars worth of building material.
The incident happened Wednesday morning at Habitat for Humanity's "Mandolin Estates" project in the Sacramento area.
As seen in surveillance video released from the jobsite, at least two suspects in bright worker gear somehow get into the fence. The suspects then back up a flatbed into the site and start loading up wood.
No other description of the suspects has been given yet. The vehicle they showed up in appears to be a white pickup pulling a black flatbed.
A total of $6,300 worth of building material was stolen by the suspects, Habitat for Humanity says.