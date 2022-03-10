RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Officers say they seized hundreds of illicit pills after encountering a suspicious vehicle in Rancho Cordova.
Rancho Cordova police say, back on Feb. 24, officers came across a suspicious vehicle parked in an undisclosed area of the city. The vehicle had code violations, prompting officers to go up and talk to the driver and passenger.
The passenger was soon found to have given officers a fake identity; he was actually a person with a felony warrant out for his arrest.
A search was then done of the vehicle and a locked pouch was found. Inside that pouch were more than 100 blue M-30 pills and cash. Police say those kinds of pills are often used for counterfeit oxycodone.
Other items officers discovered included a bag of about 1.9 grams of methamphetamine and more than 10 other small round pills.
Both the passenger and driver were arrested. They are facing numerous drug charges, along with false impersonation and the outstanding warrant for the passenger. The suspects names have not been released.