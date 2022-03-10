ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Officials are set to host a town hall meeting on Thursday about plans to relocate the Sacramento Zoo to Elk Grove.
The new zoo would be approximately 60 acres and would likely be built in three phases over several years.
If discussions are successful and an agreement is reached, it would be located near Kammerer Road and Lotz Parkway – west of Highway 99.
The zoo's current home in Land Park is 94 years old and sits on less than 15 acres.
Thursday evening’s town hall workshop begins at 6 p.m. People interested in participating can register on the City of Elk Grove’s website.