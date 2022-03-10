SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The results of an authorization vote that would allow the Sacramento City Teachers Association and Service Employees International Union Local 1021 to authorize a strike will be announced Thursday night.
Both unions represent a combined 5,000 certified and classified staff members within the Sacramento City Unified School District. If authorized, the unions would be able to call a strike in negotiations with SCUSD.READ MORE: Search Called Off For Missing Terminally Ill Colfax Man Michael Fons
Tim Douglas, a representative from SCTA who’s also a history teacher at McClatchy High School, told CBS13 many teachers within SCUSD feel like pawns.READ MORE: What Is Causing Stench Across Sacramento's South Land Park Neighborhood?
“This has been a traumatic two years for all of us,” said Douglas.
SCUSD Superintendent Jorge Aguilar released a statement on negotiations that read, in part:
MORE NEWS: Thieves Steal Material Worth Thousands From Habitat For Humanity Construction Site In Sacramento
“We are on two separate negotiations tracks. The first is over our school reopening plans related to COVID-19. The second is over the full successor contract to our current agreement that lapsed in July 2019. The district and SCTA have both acknowledged that we are not at impasse over successor contract negotiations. The fact finding process we are in has nothing to do with inaccurate claims about “health benefit takeaways” or “salary freezes” that SCTA union leadership has used to urge SCTA members to strike.”
The results of the authorization vote will be released Thursday night.