FOLSOM (CBS13) — Know anyone missing a several-foot-long tegu lizard?
Folsom police say the large lizard was located in the area of School Street and Penaranda Drive early Thursday afternoon.
Residents in the area spotted the animal in the street and called animal control.
A friendly animal control officer was able to wrangle the creature. Animal Control said the lizard will be taken to the Folsom City Zoo.
Anyone who knows the lizard's owner is urged to reach out to Folsom police.
Tegu lizards are often kept as pets and can grow up to four feet in length.