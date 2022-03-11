SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento County jury convicted a man of dozens of child sexual abuse charges, prosecutors announced Friday.
Michael Leonard was found guilty of 41 counts of child molestation and 12 counts of child exploitation.
Over a period of 16 years, Leonard lured young children — many between the ages of 8 and 13 — to his home where he committed the crimes, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said. He met several of them at different children’s events and venues like skating rinks and dance studios.
He was arrested at least two times in 2015. In April of that year, Leonard, who was already a registered sex offender, was accused of trying to film a child pornographic video and molest a minor. He was held in the county jail on $500,000 bail.
Later that year in August, Leonard was arrested on accusations of committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14. After this arrest, authorities said there were more possible victims and urged anyone with information to come forward.
Prosecutors said Leonard was previously convicted of annoying or molesting a child.
Leonard faces 880 years to life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 1.