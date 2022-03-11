ELK GROVE (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after a Cosumnes River College student was groped in the parking lot by a suspect on a bicycle.
Los Rios police say, back on Monday afternoon, two female students were on the sidewalk of the F parking lot when the bicyclist rode up to them and inappropriately grabbed one of them.READ MORE: Remains Found During Investigation Into Missing Person Near Sonora; No Foul Play Suspected
The students were able to flag down a passing police vehicle to file a report.READ MORE: Legislative Fix Could Let UC Berkeley Admit More Students
Police say the suspect was last seen riding east towards the Light Rail Station.
Authorities are still trying to identify the suspect. Notably, he was wearing a pink hoodie with no logo and was riding a blue cruiser bike at the time of the incident.
Police say the Cosumnes River College suspect appears to be same one who also sexually assaulted a student on the Sacramento State University campus last week. That suspect was also riding a blue cruiser-style bicycle.MORE NEWS: Large Lizard Found Roaming Folsom Neighborhood To Be Reunited With Owner
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call the Los Rios Police Department at (916) 558-2221.