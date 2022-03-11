DAVIS (CBS13) — The suspicious device that evacuated Davis Senior High School Friday afternoon was deemed fake.
Davis police said bomb-sniffing dogs were still going to go through campus as a precaution.
Davis Police confirm suspicious device found inside backpack at Davis Sr. High school was a fake device. Bomb sniffing dogs are now going through the campus as a precaution. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/eeR2j8ZbPg
— Velena Jones (@velenajones) March 12, 2022
City of Davis officials sent out an alert about the situation early Friday afternoon. Davis Joint Unified School District officials said the school was evacuated so authorities could investigate and identify what the device was.
School staff reported finding a suspicious backpack inside the school with what appeared to be an explosive in it, police say. Officers described the device as a canister similar to those used with police tear gas.
Police have not yet said what the device actually was.
Davis High students were evacuated to the stadium. North Davis Elementary School, which is near the scene, was also put on a precautionary lockdown. All students and staff are safe, the district says.
The bomb squad and police officers canvassed the area and found the student who owns the backpack. Police say the student told them that the device was a hoax and not real.
Parents were urged to check their emails for student pick-up instructions.
A hard road closure was in place at Oak Avenue at 14th Street, as well as B Street and Eureka Avenue near the school but has since cleared.
It is unclear at this time if the student will be facing any charges.