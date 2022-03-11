DAVIS (CBS13) — Davis Senior High School is being evacuated due to a suspicious package investigation.
City of Davis officials sent out an alert about the situation early Friday afternoon. Davis Joint Unified School District officials say the school is being evacuated as authorities investigate a suspicious package.
READ MORE: Man Who Killed Cat In Gruesome Social Media Video Arrested In Calaveras County
14th street between B and Oak will be closed until further notice. Please use alternate routes pic.twitter.com/qilVpvO80w
— City of Davis Fire (@cityofdavisfire) March 11, 2022
School staff reported finding a suspicious backpack inside the school with what appeared to be an explosive in it, police say. Officers described the device as a canister similar to those used with police tear gas.
READ MORE: Man, 19, Linked To Stockton Boulevard Robberies That Targeted Women
Davis High students were evacuated to the stadium. North Davis Elementary School, which is near the scene, was also put on a precautionary lockdown. All students and staff are safe, the district says.
The bomb squad and police officers canvassed the area and found the student who owns the backpack. Police say the student told them that the device was a hoax and not real. Still, authorities are working to determine if the device is truly fake.
Parents are being urged to check their emails for student pick-up instructions.MORE NEWS: Jury: California Health System Did Not Abuse Market Power
A hard road closure is in place at Oak Avenue at 14th Street, as well as B Street and Eureka Avenue near the school. Authorities expect to be at the scene through the early evening hours.