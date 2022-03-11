DAVIS (CBS13) — Davis Senior High School is being evacuated due to a suspicious package investigation.
City of Davis officials sent out an alert about the situation early Friday afternoon.
Officials say the school is being evacuated as they investigate a suspicious package. No other details about the package, including why it has been deemed suspicious, have been released at this point.
A hard road closure is now in place at Oak Avenue at 14th Street, as well as B Street and Eureka Avenue near the school.
People are being urged to avoid the area for the time being.