SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A teenager has been left in critical condition after a hit-and-run near a south Sacramento elementary school early Friday afternoon.

The scene was south of Brittany Park Drive in a raised pedestrian crosswalk near Maeola R. Beitzel Elementary School.

California Highway Patrol says a hit-and-run happened at the scene, leaving a 14-year-old, who was riding his bicycle, hurt. The suspect, who was driving a white SUV seen in the photo below, failed to yield as the teen was riding through the crosswalk and slammed right into him.

The vehicle is believed to be a 2000s white Chevy Tahoe or a similar model.

South Sacramento neighbors were sad but not surprised a 14-year-old boy was hit on their busy residential street.

“Cars going by super-fast, not a lot of stopping at the stop sign. The crosswalk right there is not the safest, a lot of cars driving by quickly,” explained Karishma Gounder.

Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded to the scene and say the teen transported from the scene had critical injuries.

“Pretty scary,” explained John Tako. “We walk this all the time every morning and every afternoon.”

John Tako and his two kids walk this same path to nearby Beitzel Elementary School. He saw CHP investigating after the hit and run.

“Those types of drivers just need to think more of their surroundings more than themselves,” he said.

Neighbors say the street has been a problem in the past with cars speeding and losing control.

“They hit the stop sign, they hit the garage door that was broken, and then they ran away,” said Gounder.

Elk Grove Unified School District officials have released a statement to families, confirming that it was one of their students who was hurt.

The student was alert when they were transported to the hospital, but the district says they don’t know the severity of their injuries.

“District staff will work with school staff to provide any needed supports for the student’s family and will work closely with law enforcement as they investigate. Our thoughts are with our student and their family at this time,” the district said in a statement.

No information has been released at this point on the driver of the vehicle.

“I don’t know if more stop signs would help, more traffic lights, I don’t know but something needs to be done,” explained Gounder.