SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A teenager has been left in critical condition after a hit-and-run near a south Sacramento elementary school early Friday afternoon.
The scene was south of Brittany Park, near Maeola R. Beitzel Elementary School.
California Highway Patrol says a hit-and-run happened at the scene, leaving a 14-year-old hurt. Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded to the scene and say the person transported from the scene had critical injuries.
Elk Grove Unified School District officials have released a statement to families, confirming that it was one of their students who was hurt.
The student was alert when they were transported to the hospital, but the district says they don’t know the severity of their injuries.
"District staff will work with school staff to provide any needed supports for the student's family and will work closely with law enforcement as they investigate. Our thoughts are with our student and their family at this time," the district said in a statement.
No information has been released at this point on the hit-and-run driver.