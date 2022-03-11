SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Friday, Governor Newsom announced rewards of $50,000 for three unsolved murders, one of which that took place in Butte County.
"Under California law, law enforcement agencies may ask the Governor to issue rewards in certain unsolved cases where they have exhausted all investigative leads, to encourage individuals with information about the crimes to come forward," wrote the Governor's Office.
The murder being investigated is that of Tyler Dickson that took place in Butte County.
Governor Newsom approved a reward of $50,000 to anyone offering information leading to an arrest and conviction for the murder of Tyler Dickson.
"On July 3, 2021, 20-year-old Dickson was fatally shot while sleeping in a tent at a campsite in Butte County. The Butte County Sheriff's Office has exhausted numerous investigative leads and requested that a reward be offered to encourage any individuals with information about this murder to contact Butte County Sheriff's Sergeant Patrick McNelis or Detective Tristian Harper at 530-538-7671," wrote the Governor's Office.