CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — A man who killed a cat and posted it on social media has been arrested in Calaveras County, said the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff's deputies originally became aware of the video after the owner of the cat discovered it on social media and contacted law enforcement.
The video depicted their cat being inhumanely killed and had circulated across the internet.
After investigating, deputies discovered that the information in the video pointed to one 19-year-old by the name of Colton Fontes.
After first contacting him, despite having some evidence that the video was shot in Fontes house, the man still denied the crime.
However, on Friday, deputies were able to get a confession from Fontes and booked him into Calaveras County Jail on animal cruelty felony charges. He is currently being held with a bail of $65,000.00.