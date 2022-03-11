CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP/CBS13) — Human remains found buried in a shallow grave in rural Nevada last year have been identified as a Shasta County man reported missing by his family in 2020.
The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office used DNA testing to identify the remains as those of Jered Stefansky, 26, of Redding, officials said Thursday.
The remains were found on March 16, 2021, in Pershing County near Rye Patch Reservoir, northeast of Reno.
Stefansky's family told Redding police that he hadn't returned from a trip to Nevada.
The missing person report was forwarded to authorities in Nevada where it was investigated by the Carson City and the Lyon County sheriff’s offices.