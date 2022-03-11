Shamrock’n 2022
5K, 10K and Leprechaun Dash Today
Sutter Health Park
Presented by Fleet Feet Sacramento
Supporting Triumph Cancer Foundation
Spring Food & Craft Fair
Today from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
9040 High Tech Ct
Elk Grove, CA 95758
Instagram: @thecreativespace
Rock’n Dill Tie Dye
Instagram: @rockn.dill.tiedye
Meet Dill at Creative Kids Craft Fair
Sunday, March 20th, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Heart Craft Studio
3054 Sunrise Blvd, Suite G
Rancho Cordova
24th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Old Sacramento Waterfront
Today from 1-3 p.m.
Pre-Show Activities Start at Noon
Website: http://www.OldSacramento.com
Midtown Market
Between J & 20th And J & 21st
Hours: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Facebook: @ Midtown Market Sacramento
Sunrise Little League
8275 Oak Avenue Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Instagram & Facebook: @sunriselittleleagueSLL
Website: http://www.sunriselittleleague.com
Skips Fish & Chicken
3291 Truxel Rd
Unit 24
Sacramento, CA 95833
Hours: 11-9 p.m.
Social Media: @Skipsfish
Sacramento Republic FC Kickoff 2022
Heart Health Park Cal Expo
1600 Exposition Blvd.
Sacramento, CA 95815
Tonight 7 p.m.
Phone: (916) 307-6100
Twitter / Instagram / Facebook: @SacRepublicFC
Website: www.SacRepublicfc.com