SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police on Friday night were searching for a second suspect after a police chase ended in a crash in the Arden-Arcade area.
Officers tried to pull over a car on Arden Way outside Arden Fair due to multiple vehicle violations. The driver sped away and led a chase that ended with the vehicle crashing into a tree in the front yard of a home on Maison Way, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
One person was detained at the scene and a second individual remains at large.
No further details were released.