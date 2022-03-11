CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
SONORA (CBS13) — Detectives say they have found human remains while following up on a missing person case near Sonora.

The discovery was made on Thursday afternoon near Longeway Way.

Detectives from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a missing persons case when the remains were found.

An investigation is now underway to positively identify the person.

Exactly how the person died is not clear, but the sheriff’s office says no foul play is suspected.