STOCKTON (CBS13) — A massage parlor in Stockton was recently shut down for offering “sex acts” in exchange for money during massages, said the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.
The massage parlor in question, Bamboo Spa located at 2240 Sunset Avenue in east Stockton, was first placed under investigation after receiving complaints from multiple people who visited the establishment.
"With assistance from other SSD (Special Services Division) resources, Vice detectives were able to confirm that sex acts were being offered in exchange for money during 'massages,'" wrote the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.
50-year-old Achara Basnyet of Livermore was booked for prostitution and the business license was suspended.
Additionally, the building was deemed uninhabitable due to substandard conditions.