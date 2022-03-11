WEIMAR (CBS13) — A vegetation fire in Weimar posed a threat to a structure Friday afternoon, said Cal Fire Neu.
Fire crews attacked the blaze quickly, keeping the fire from spreading to a nearby residential building.
Although they were able to extinguish it quickly, the fire did do damage to one outbuilding.
The original cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries have been reported.
