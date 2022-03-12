Update: The fire is 5 acres and is 5% contained according to Cal Fire Sku and they’re calling it the #GULCHFIRE.
WEED (CBS13) — The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation order for a wildfire that broke out near Hoy Road in Weed, California on Saturday.
The order extends from Hwy 97 to Edgewood Road due to a wildfire that broke out in the area.
The size and containment of the fire have not been released.
No more information is available at this time.