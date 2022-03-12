FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A major single-vehicle accident sent two people to the hospital after a pickup truck collided with several trees, said the Fairfield Fire Department.
The truck was found in the area of Manuel Campos Parkway and Dickson Hill Road after colliding into 4-5 trees, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.
The driver was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries but is expected to make a recovery. The passenger, also expected to be okay, experienced minor injuries.
The Fairfield Fire Department wishes to remind everyone of the dangers of driving under the influence and how easily accidents like these are avoided in a day and age with Uber and Lyft just a click away.