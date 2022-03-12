The Placer County Sheriff’s Office released this post regarding several fallen police officers:
“It was a somber week for many of us in law enforcement, as two California police officers were laid to rest. Our Honor Guard attended the funeral services for Huntington Beach Police Department Police Officer Nicholas Vella and Salinas Police Department Police Officer Jorge Alvarado on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. These officers were doing what they took an oath to do – that was to protect and serve their community unconditionally. They made the ultimate sacrifice and that we will never forget. Our condolences and prayers go out to both police departments and the officers’ families.”
The Sheriff’s Office also released a video accompanying their statement.